Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX) Short Interest Up 135.5% in March

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 162,080 shares, an increase of 135.5% from the February 26th total of 68,836 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,236 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Strive Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 64,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 357,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares in the last quarter.

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Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $20.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

About Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

The Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (BUXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of various fixed-income securities of any credit rating from issuers all around the globe. The fund aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years BUXX was launched on Aug 10, 2023 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

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