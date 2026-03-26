Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in March

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,031 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the February 26th total of 180,471 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,722,346 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chariot Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OIGLF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Chariot has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

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Chariot Company Profile

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Chariot is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. The company’s principal activities involve the identification, acquisition and appraisal of upstream hydrocarbon assets in frontier and emerging basins. Chariot’s portfolio has historically included interests in North-West Africa, with licences in Morocco’s Tangier and Gharb Basins as well as offshore opportunities in Equatorial Guinea.

Since its founding in 2012, Chariot has focused on creating value through exploration drilling, seismic evaluation and farm-out partnerships with international energy firms.

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