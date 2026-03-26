Contrasting Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) and Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Foghorn Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$223.12 million ($2.01) -2.33 Foghorn Therapeutics $30.91 million 9.36 -$74.28 million ($1.17) -4.21

Foghorn Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Foghorn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocket Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Foghorn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -64.74% -55.24% Foghorn Therapeutics -240.33% N/A -33.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Foghorn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 3 6 8 1 2.39 Foghorn Therapeutics 1 0 8 1 2.90

Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $13.79, indicating a potential upside of 194.57%. Foghorn Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 125.66%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Foghorn Therapeutics beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

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Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure; Plakophilin-2 Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy, an inheritable cardiac disorder; and BAG3 Dilated Cardiomyopathy. It has license agreements with Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas, Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO, Inc. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

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Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It develops FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM that is in phase I for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing therapies for mutant cancers, such as Non-Small Cell Lung, bladder, endometrial, colorectal, and melanoma cancers; and dependent cancers, including prostate cancer and diffuse large b-cell lymphoma. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel oncology therapeutics against a transcription factor target; and Eli Lilly and Company for developing FHD-909, a selective ATPase inhibitor of BRM. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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