Analyzing XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG) & Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD)

XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) and Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares XChange TEC.INC. and Teads’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XChange TEC.INC. N/A N/A N/A Teads -39.76% -7.82% -1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XChange TEC.INC. and Teads, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XChange TEC.INC. 1 0 0 0 1.00 Teads 1 2 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Teads has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 387.15%. Given Teads’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teads is more favorable than XChange TEC.INC..

This table compares XChange TEC.INC. and Teads”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XChange TEC.INC. $51.31 million 0.91 -$105.13 million N/A N/A Teads $1.30 billion 0.05 -$517.07 million ($5.54) -0.12

XChange TEC.INC. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teads.

Volatility and Risk

XChange TEC.INC. has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teads has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Teads shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Teads shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teads beats XChange TEC.INC. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XChange TEC.INC.

(Get Free Report)

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Teads

(Get Free Report)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company’s Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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