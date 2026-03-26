iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $27,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after buying an additional 674,207 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 146,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 193,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

MEAR opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.44 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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