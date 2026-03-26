British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 771.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 739,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $41,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 48.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 163.2% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE BTI opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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