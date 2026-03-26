Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.38. Subaru shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 27,677 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Subaru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Subaru Stock Up 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Subaru by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 356,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Subaru by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Subaru by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Subaru by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Company Profile

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Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well?established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

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