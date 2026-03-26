GenWealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 $DDM

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Dow30 accounts for 1.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 20.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $410,000.

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ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of DDM stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $460.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.84. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Increases Dividend

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

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