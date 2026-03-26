Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Ronald Sargent Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Five Below Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $233.65 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average is $180.25.

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Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 40,774,210.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,445,139,000 after buying an additional 55,452,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after acquiring an additional 69,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 21.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,771,000 after acquiring an additional 332,615 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Five Below by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,254,000 after acquiring an additional 630,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,121,000 after acquiring an additional 45,761 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $259.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

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Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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