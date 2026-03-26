Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.73 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

DFAU stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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