Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Stock Position Raised by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,035 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $36,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,081.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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