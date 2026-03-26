Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

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iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $103.05 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.67 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

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