Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,525,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,229 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VUG opened at $444.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.98 and a 200 day moving average of $478.39. The company has a market cap of $185.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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