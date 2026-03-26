Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Position Cut by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,071,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,335,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,811,000 after purchasing an additional 231,753 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 656,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,306 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 394,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 294,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter.

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Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $56.97.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

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