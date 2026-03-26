Lifesci Capital Issues Positive Forecast for TARS Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.56 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $85.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 11,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $801,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,207. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $146,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,172. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 79,391 shares of company stock worth $5,432,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro?effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early?stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.