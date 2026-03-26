iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $43,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

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iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $252.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $288.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.55 and its 200-day moving average is $271.81.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

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