SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 297,740 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8,025.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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