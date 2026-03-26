SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 297,740 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8,025.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.
Walt Disney News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BofA reiterates a Buy and says Disney’s fiscal?2026 earnings growth should be weighted to the back half of the year, supporting a recovery thesis and a $125 price objective. Walt Disney Earnings Growth to Be Weighted to H2, BofA Securities Says
- Positive Sentiment: Needham/TipRanks maintains a Buy rating and $125 target, arguing exiting the OpenAI tie-up may protect IP value and preserve capital flexibility — a bullish read from some sell?side analysts. Disney: Protecting IP Value and Capital Flexibility by Exiting OpenAI Partnership Supports Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Disney hired Netflix’s Atiya Henry as EVP of Production for Disney Branded Television (Susette Hsiung retires) — a leadership move that supports content pipeline execution but is not a near?term earnings driver. Netflix’s Atiya Henry Joins Disney Branded Television As EVP Production After Susette Hsiung Retires
- Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated plans to expand streaming with interactive experiences and games — a strategic growth vector that could lift engagement over time but will take quarters to monetize. Walt Disney (DIS) Plans to Expand Streaming Platforms with Experiences and Games
- Neutral Sentiment: Technicals show DIS is oversold (RSI < 30), which can mean elevated short?term volatility but also create a potential buying opportunity for longer?term investors. 4 Consumer Favorites Look Oversold Right Now: Disney, McDonald’s and More
- Negative Sentiment: Disney’s planned AI tie?up with OpenAI effectively collapsed after OpenAI shuttered its Sora video product and the parties stopped moving forward on the ~ $1B investment — this raises near?term strategy and content?tech questions and is the main driver of today’s negative sentiment. Disney’s $1B Investment In Open AI DOA As Sam Altman Pulls Sora Plug: “The Deal Is Not Moving Forward”
- Negative Sentiment: Disney’s exposure to its planned Epic Games investment faces complications after mass layoffs at Epic and reports that the $1.5B arrangement is now uncertain — adds another execution risk to Disney’s digital/gaming push. Disney’s $1.5 Billion Epic Games Deal Meets a Complicated Reality After Mass Layoffs
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.
View Our Latest Research Report on DIS
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
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