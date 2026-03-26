Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 196.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,750,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,334,000 after buying an additional 887,305 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 640,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,168,000 after acquiring an additional 638,467 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $134,718,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,881,000 after acquiring an additional 502,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,949.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 392,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,382,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VIG opened at $216.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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