iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $125.08 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $133.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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