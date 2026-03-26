Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. $HPQ

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in HP by 6.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in HP by 143.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,957,331 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $170,176,000 after buying an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key HP News

Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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