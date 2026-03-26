Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. $HPQ

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in HP by 6.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in HP by 143.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,957,331 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $170,176,000 after buying an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key HP News
Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat analysis highlights HP’s strategic positioning for the “second act” of AI — selling AI-capable PCs, stronger security and an ecosystem (HP IQ) that could convert hardware refresh demand into recurring software/services revenue. HP Is Positioning Itself for the AI Gold Rush’s Second Act
- Positive Sentiment: HP unveiled high-performance workstations (including Z8 Fury) that support up to four NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs — a clear play into local AI compute for enterprises and creators, which can capture higher ASPs and corporate upgrade spend. HP reveals new high-performance PCs able to support up to four Nvidia Blackwell GPUs
- Positive Sentiment: HP introduced HP IQ — a workplace intelligence layer — and HP NearSense (cross-device interoperability with Google D2DI) to lock devices into an enterprise ecosystem; this supports higher-margin services and stickier corporate relationships. HP Imagine 2026: HP Demonstrates Its Vision … with the Introduction of HP IQ
- Positive Sentiment: New LaserJet lineup touts quantum?resistant security and faster digitization for SMBs — a defensive, enterprise-security differentiator that can help sustain pricing and recurring managed-print revenues. HP Introduces LaserJet Portfolio with Quantum-Resistant Security
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options flow: investors bought ~33,966 call contracts (? +41% vs. average), signaling short-term bullish positioning that may amplify moves on positive headlines.
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary that HP’s operations align with S&P 500 fund market structure may support index-related flows over time but is not an immediate revenue driver. HP (NYSE:HPQ) Operations Align With S&P 500 Fund Market Structure
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains conservative: the average analyst rating is “Reduce,” reflecting near-term margin pressure (memory/component costs) and cyclical risks that could cap upside until execution shows clear revenue/earnings lift. HP Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPQ
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HP Stock Performance
HPQ stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.18.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.
HP Company Profile
HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.
Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.
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