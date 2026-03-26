Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $84.99.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $78.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media are highlighting Best Buy’s long dividend track record — the company has raised its payout for 22 consecutive years and the yield sits around 6.1%, which supports income-focused demand for the shares. This underpins the stock’s appeal to dividend investors. Best Buy’s 6.1% Dividend Yield and 22-Year Streak Look Safe, but Here’s the Risk

Analysts and media are highlighting Best Buy’s long dividend track record — the company has raised its payout for 22 consecutive years and the yield sits around 6.1%, which supports income-focused demand for the shares. This underpins the stock’s appeal to dividend investors. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives sold shares on March 23 (including CEO Corie Barry, CFO Matthew Bilunas and several EVPs/insiders), reducing their holdings by roughly 7–13% in reported transactions — a pattern that can be read as a negative signal or profit-taking by insiders. Example SEC filing for the CEO sale: SEC Filing – CEO Sale

Multiple senior executives sold shares on March 23 (including CEO Corie Barry, CFO Matthew Bilunas and several EVPs/insiders), reducing their holdings by roughly 7–13% in reported transactions — a pattern that can be read as a negative signal or profit-taking by insiders. Example SEC filing for the CEO sale: Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary (Yahoo Finance) calls out risks for BBY tied to softer quarterly results and underperformance versus the S&P over the past six months, which may raise concerns about near-term growth and valuation even as the dividend looks attractive. 3 Reasons BBY is Risky and 1 Stock to Buy Instead

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $405,630.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,350.74. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 11,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $727,011.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,113.68. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 77,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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