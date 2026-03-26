Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.24, but opened at $18.95. Japan Tob shares last traded at $18.4675, with a volume of 5,031 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Japan Tob from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.00.

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Japan Tob Stock Up 1.9%

Japan Tob Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed?food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

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