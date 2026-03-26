Foster Group Inc. Buys 7,094 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $77,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

MTUM opened at $247.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $171.51 and a 1 year high of $262.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.98.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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