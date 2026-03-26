iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stake Boosted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $142,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

BATS:QUAL opened at $194.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.08 and a 200 day moving average of $197.96. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $205.65.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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