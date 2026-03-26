Optivise Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,786,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,805,000 after buying an additional 1,321,856 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,296,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,108,000 after buying an additional 729,356 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 719,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after buying an additional 678,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,867,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,398,000 after acquiring an additional 588,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 437,651 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

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