Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,997 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,380,652,000 after buying an additional 162,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,749,146,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,377,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,448,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $322.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.93.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,449 shares of company stock worth $12,336,069. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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