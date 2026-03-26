Myecfo LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,246,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,228 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,304,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,502 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,834,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,054,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,413 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 6,256,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,053,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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