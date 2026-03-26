SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB Shares Sold by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises 2.1% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

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SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6%

CWB stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

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