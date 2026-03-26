Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Acquires 16,820 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 29.3% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.17% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $41,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

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