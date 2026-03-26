Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Andrew Kang Sells 2,373 Shares

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,370.76. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Kang sold 916 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $125,721.00.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $139.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.21.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

More Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company unveiled very large capital?raising programs (common stock + perpetual preferreds) intended to fund aggressive Bitcoin accumulation — this preserves optionality to scale the treasury and is being read as constructive for MSTR’s bitcoin exposure. Read More.

Company unveiled very large capital?raising programs (common stock + perpetual preferreds) intended to fund aggressive Bitcoin accumulation — this preserves optionality to scale the treasury and is being read as constructive for MSTR’s bitcoin exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO insider purchase (Phong Le bought shares) signals management confidence and can be sentimentally supportive for the stock. Read More.

CEO insider purchase (Phong Le bought shares) signals management confidence and can be sentimentally supportive for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Macro/crypto backdrop: some analysts (e.g., Bernstein coverage) argue bitcoin may have bottomed and maintain very bullish targets — a rising BTC outlook improves the expected payoff of Strategy’s treasury approach. Read More.

Macro/crypto backdrop: some analysts (e.g., Bernstein coverage) argue bitcoin may have bottomed and maintain very bullish targets — a rising BTC outlook improves the expected payoff of Strategy’s treasury approach. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships with regulated crypto firms (Anchorage Digital) and investor analyses (NYDIG breakdown of STRC mechanics) help legitimize capital structures Strategy is using to finance bitcoin buys. Read More.

Partnerships with regulated crypto firms (Anchorage Digital) and investor analyses (NYDIG breakdown of STRC mechanics) help legitimize capital structures Strategy is using to finance bitcoin buys. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company continues to add bitcoin (recent ~$76M / ~1,031 BTC buy); accumulation continues but recent purchases were smaller than prior large weekly buys — keeps the exposure active but pace varies. Read More.

Company continues to add bitcoin (recent ~$76M / ~1,031 BTC buy); accumulation continues but recent purchases were smaller than prior large weekly buys — keeps the exposure active but pace varies. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dilution risk: the announced tens?of?billions in ATM/preferred capacity creates clear downside for common shareholders if issuance occurs — that concern is driving some selling and headline volatility. Read More.

Dilution risk: the announced tens?of?billions in ATM/preferred capacity creates clear downside for common shareholders if issuance occurs — that concern is driving some selling and headline volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Public criticism and concentration risk: high?profile critics warn the approach centralizes bitcoin holdings and raises governance/strategy questions (this can weigh on sentiment if the debate intensifies). Read More.

Public criticism and concentration risk: high?profile critics warn the approach centralizes bitcoin holdings and raises governance/strategy questions (this can weigh on sentiment if the debate intensifies). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and unrealized losses amplify downside — multiple outlets note large unrealized crypto losses and a steep YTD share decline, meaning MSTR remains highly sensitive to BTC moves. Read More.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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