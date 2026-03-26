Foster Group Inc. Buys 27,666 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $53,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 113.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 142.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.2%

BATS DIHP opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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