Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 4,515 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,970 shares of company stock valued at $142,585,321. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $318.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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