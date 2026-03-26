Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, insider Peter W. Carter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $2,020,140.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 421,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,554,886.08. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,647,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,835.20. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 620,550 shares of company stock valued at $44,127,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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