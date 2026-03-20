XOMA Royalty’s (XOMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 237.27% from the company’s previous close.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised shares of XOMA Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on XOMA Royalty in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered XOMA Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

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XOMA Royalty Trading Up 5.2%

XOMA opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. XOMA Royalty has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $356.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. XOMA Royalty had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 45.75%. Analysts predict that XOMA Royalty will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 7.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 168,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of XOMA Royalty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of XOMA Royalty by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XOMA Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA Royalty

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XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ: XOMA) is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company’s business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company’s investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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