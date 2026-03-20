Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 2,225 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Worley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Worley Stock Performance

Worley Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

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Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

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