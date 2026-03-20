Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 1,133,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,983.90. The trade was a 5.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 44,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,151.40. This represents a 2.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.