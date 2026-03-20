Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$108.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$120.00 target price on Premium Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.82.

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Premium Brands Trading Down 1.0%

PBH traded down C$0.89 on Friday, hitting C$86.16. 173,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.33. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$72.57 and a 12 month high of C$106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 0.92%.The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

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Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company’s distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company’s head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

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