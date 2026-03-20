Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$270.00 to C$265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$294.00 to C$267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$263.42.

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Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYD traded up C$2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$192.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.32, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.40. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.20 and a twelve month high of C$248.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$226.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$225.19.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.59%.The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Boyd Group Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Boyd Group Services this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James cut its target to C$275 from C$290 but kept a “strong-buy” rating (implies ~44% upside vs C$190.54). Raymond James note

Raymond James cut its target to C$275 from C$290 but kept a “strong-buy” rating (implies ~44% upside vs C$190.54). Neutral Sentiment: TD Securities trimmed its target to C$270 from C$290 and maintained a “buy” rating (implies ~42% upside vs C$190.54). TD Securities note TickerReport

TD Securities trimmed its target to C$270 from C$290 and maintained a “buy” rating (implies ~42% upside vs C$190.54). Negative Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered its target to C$280 from C$290 (still implies ~47% upside vs C$190.54), signaling a modest downgrade to expectations. CIBC note

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered its target to C$280 from C$290 (still implies ~47% upside vs C$190.54), signaling a modest downgrade to expectations. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its target to C$267 from C$294 (implies ~40% upside vs C$190.54), another downward revision to the street’s valuation. RBC note

Royal Bank of Canada cut its target to C$267 from C$294 (implies ~40% upside vs C$190.54), another downward revision to the street’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies reduced its target to C$250 from C$275 (implies ~31% upside vs C$190.54), narrowing potential upside. Jefferies note

Jefferies reduced its target to C$250 from C$275 (implies ~31% upside vs C$190.54), narrowing potential upside. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its target to C$250 from C$280 (implies ~31% upside vs C$190.54), reflecting a more conservative valuation. BMO note

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

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Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

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