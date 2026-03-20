Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.6794 and last traded at $0.6794. 4,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7394.

Keppel REIT Stock Down 8.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

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Keppel REIT Company Profile

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Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust sponsored by Keppel Land, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation. Established in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange, the REIT focuses on investing in premium office properties within the Asia-Pacific region.

The portfolio comprises six Grade A office buildings in Singapore’s Central Business District, including landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.

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