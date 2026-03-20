UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $275.00 and last traded at $277.3180. Approximately 38,787,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 9,996,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.44.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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