Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.9790. Approximately 63,437,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 46,982,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Stance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 26,746.0% during the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pfizer by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,842,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after purchasing an additional 392,913 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 397,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

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Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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