ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and traded as high as $49.0550. ATCO shares last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 617 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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ATCO Stock Performance

ATCO Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd. is a diversified Canadian holding company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations spanning structures and logistics, utilities, energy, and retail energy services. Through its Structures & Logistics division, ATCO designs, manufactures and rents modular buildings, workforce housing and specialized structures for industrial, military and commercial clients. Its Utilities business encompasses electricity generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas transmission and distribution networks that serve residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple regions.

In its Energy division, ATCO develops and operates oil sands cold flow projects, power generation facilities and natural gas liquids pipelines, offering integrated solutions to the upstream and midstream sectors.

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