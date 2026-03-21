DA Davidson Cuts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $465.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $485.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.93.

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TopBuild Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:BLD opened at $335.57 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $559.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.36 and a 200 day moving average of $439.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

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TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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