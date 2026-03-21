Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$139.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

ATZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$116.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aritzia from C$132.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$135.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$133.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Aritzia Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$105.77 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$36.51 and a 1 year high of C$139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.12.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 29.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

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Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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