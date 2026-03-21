Analysts Set GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) PT at $831.29

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $831.2917.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th.

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GE Vernova Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of GEV opened at $851.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $779.34 and its 200 day moving average is $671.49. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $894.93. The stock has a market cap of $229.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 357,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,703,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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