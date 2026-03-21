Blue Owl Technology Finance (OTF) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,019 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blue Owl Technology Finance to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Technology Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Technology Finance 62.89% 6.91% 4.07% Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors 226.15% 20.82% 2.91%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Owl Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Blue Owl Technology Finance pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 32.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Owl Technology Finance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Technology Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors 1101 4825 6283 92 2.44

Blue Owl Technology Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 67.37%. Given Blue Owl Technology Finance’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Technology Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Technology Finance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Technology Finance $1.15 billion $720.37 million 7.26 Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors $576.64 million $244.57 million -6.69

Blue Owl Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Blue Owl Technology Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blue Owl Technology Finance rivals beat Blue Owl Technology Finance on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Blue Owl Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company focused on making debt and equity investments to U.S. technology-related companies, with a strategic focus on software. Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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