Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 210.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 223 to GBX 212 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 170 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 to GBX 250 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 198 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

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Quilter Price Performance

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 169.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 119.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 201.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,695.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 8.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Quilter had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quilter will post 9.004676 EPS for the current year.

About Quilter

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Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

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