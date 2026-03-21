CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

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(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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