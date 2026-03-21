IMPACTfolio LLC Has $37.98 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 15.9% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,703,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,252,000 after buying an additional 44,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,849,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,857,000 after acquiring an additional 350,018 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,091,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,432,000 after acquiring an additional 127,473 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,553,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,337,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,092 shares during the period.

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iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $92.31 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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