Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires 20,037 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 773.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 209,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,091,000 after buying an additional 139,823 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.08 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.58.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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